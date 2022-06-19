Woman facing charges after hitting husband with vehicle in Mebane

Bethany Brooke Stapleton, 28, of Ludowici, Ga. is accused of hitting her husband with a vehicle back in May.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEBANE, N.C. — A woman is facing charges after she was accused of hitting her husband with a vehicle while he was walking along the roadway.

Bethany Brooke Stapleton, 28, of Ludowici, Ga. is accused of hitting her husband with a vehicle back on May 14 after 10 a.m.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Evans was hit while walking along Turner Road in Mebane.

Stapleton is facing charges for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury.

Detectives said the man was taken to the hospital. Investigators learned Stapleton left Alamance County and drove down to Georgia.

Officials said she was arrested in Georgia and taken to North Carolina where she was served with outstanding warrants.

She was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center back on June 9.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.