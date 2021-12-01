Man facing multiple charges after deadly hit-and-run in Greensboro

According to Greensboro police, 41-year-old Donald Bruton was on the run after hitting Angela Haith.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of hitting and killing a woman outside Choppers Bar over the weekend, according to investigators.

According to Greensboro police, 41-year-old Donald Bruton was on the run after hitting Angela Haith.

Investigators said Bruton was driving a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe recklessly and carelessly in the parking lot when he ran over Haith and left the scene of the crime.

Police said they found her dead in the parking lot from the impact.

Greensboro police charged Bruton with felony hit and run injury, misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving with license revoked, and careless and reckless driving.