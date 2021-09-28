Man found dead near railroad tracks in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police said a man was found dead Tuesday morning near the railroad tracks.
Police said they discovered the man’s body around 10:45 a.m. near the tracks on Railroad Street. Police believe the man was shot to death but the immediate cause of death is still under investigation. Investigators are in the process of trying to identify the man so they can notify the family.
If you have any information call the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500 or call Crime Stoppers at 336-229-3500.