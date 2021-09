Deputies said they received a 911 call from someone saying they found a body in Alamance County.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Police are investigating after a body was found on the side of the road.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff's office, someone saw the body and called 911.

Police arrived in the area of Brucewood Road at Phillips Chapel Road around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

According to the Alamance Sheriff's Office, investigators believe the person was killed.

How the person was killed is under investigation.