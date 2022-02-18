Arrest made in connection to catalytic converter thefts in Guilford County

Marshall Shawn Dalrymple, 40, is facing charges for multiple catalytic converter thefts

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested after he was accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters in Guilford County.

Deputies said Marshall Shawn Dalrymple, 40, has been charged with 10 counts of felony injury to property to obtain nonferrous metal, 10 counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts/catalytic converter theft and 1 count of possession of burglary tools.

Investigators were able to link Dalrymple to 7 counts of thefts of converters in Guilford County and 3 cases in the City of Greensboro. He was arrested by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office while cutting off two catalytic converters at Compass Self Storage on Burlington Road.

Detectives were able to link Dalrymple to other open investigations in the county.

If you have any information about the accused thefts, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

