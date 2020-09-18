Man dies after running red light, slamming into woman who was driving 'impaired,' police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man has died after a crash at East Market and North Church streets Tuesday.
Police said at about 11:50 p.m., Ogden Buck Jr., 31, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala on E Market Street when he ran a red light at N. Church Street and hit a 2015 Hyundai Accent hatchback driven by Charisse Brown, 28.
Buck was taken to a hospital where he died Wednesday.
Investigators said Brown was under the influence at the time of the crash.
The incident is being reconstructed and investigated, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.