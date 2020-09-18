Man dies after running red light, slamming into woman who was driving 'impaired,' police say

Ogden Buck Jr. was taken to a hospital where he died.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man has died after a crash at East Market and North Church streets Tuesday.

Police said at about 11:50 p.m., Ogden Buck Jr., 31, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala on E Market Street when he ran a red light at N. Church Street and hit a 2015 Hyundai Accent hatchback driven by Charisse Brown, 28.

Buck was taken to a hospital where he died Wednesday.

Investigators said Brown was under the influence at the time of the crash.

The incident is being reconstructed and investigated, police said.