Greensboro highway crash results in vehicle damages but no serious injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash on a Greensboro highway resulted in several vehicles being damaged Thursday. Thankfully, police said there were no serious injuries to the people involved.
According to the Greensboro Police Department, the incident happened on I-40 west between McConnell and Gate City.
The driver of an SUV involved in the crash told WFMY that another driver bumped into his car - causing him to spin out on the road.
Our reporter on the scene was also told the crash involved a dump truck.