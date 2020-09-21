Winston-Salem suspect arrested after third time robbing bank

Winston-Salem police said a man robbed the Truliant Credit Union on N. Liberty street three times before he was caught.

George Tyson Thompson Jr., 63, is accused of entering the Truliant Credit Union on N. Liberty St. in Winston-Salem, threatening a teller with a knife and demanding money, law enforcement officials said. Winston-Salem police responded to the robbery on Friday, Sept. 18 when Thompson Jr. made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers caught up to Thompson Jr. walking on the sidewalk along Liberty St. He was arrested without incident, WSPD officials said. No knife was located when Thompson Jr. was arrested, officers said.

Winston-Salem police believe Thomson Jr. is also responsible for robbing the same bank twice earlier in the week on Sunday, Sept. 13 and Tuesday, Sept. 15. He had previously been charged with common law robbery, officials said.