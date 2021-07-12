Man shoots woman in face, another in side of head in High Point, police say

The accused shooter, Justin Wesley McQueen, 29, was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two women were shot in High Point Sunday.

Police were called around 2:30 a.m. to the 3700 block of 1G Admiral Drive where officers found a 28-year-old Greensboro woman shot in her face and a 22-year-old woman from Martinsville, Va. with an injury to the right side of her head. The women were taken to Moses Cone Hospital in stable condition.

The accused shooter, Justin Wesley McQueen, 29, was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was taken to Guilford County Jail and held without bond.

According to investigators, in 2017, the Crime Task Force was notified of McQueen’s violent history. The team, composed of members from probation offices, parole, the district attorney’s office, and other services to offer McQueen resources, including classes, schools and jobs to “help him get off this violent track.” It is unknown if McQueen accepted the resources.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation and witnesses are being questioned.