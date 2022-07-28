One person shot outside Winston-Salem apartment building

Officers said there was an altercation and the suspect began shooting at people hitting a man who was standing outside his apartment building.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a call about a person being shot in the area of Ivy Avenue just after midnight Thursday.

Officers said they were flagged down and advised that the person had been shot inside their apartment.

Jerry Vinson, 34, was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local medical facility for treatment.

After investigaton, officers discovered that there was an altercation in that area. Someone began shooting at several people standing outside the apartment building and left the scene.

Vinson was shot, but it is unclear if he was the target.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.