x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

crime

Man shot to death while meditating at Buddhist temple in High Point: Police

Police said the shooting happened Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. at Chua an Lac Buddhist temple located on Scientific Street.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was shot to death at a Buddhist temple, according to the High Point Police Department.

Police said it happened Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. at Chua an Lac Buddhist temple located on Scientific Street.

Investigators said a bullet was fired randomly into the building and killed the man who was meditating inside the temple. Police said there were several people inside during the time of prayer. Investigators said the man was struck by the bullet under his right arm.

Police are investigating the crime as a homicide. They have not released the name of the victim. 

If you have any information call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.

NEWS HEADLINES 

Greensboro man identified in Euclid St. shooting, case now a murder investigation

21-year-old man shot, killed in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem death investigation reveals ‘Russian roulette’ could be cause of 19-year-old’s death

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775