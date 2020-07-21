Man shot to death while meditating at Buddhist temple in High Point: Police

Police said the shooting happened Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. at Chua an Lac Buddhist temple located on Scientific Street.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was shot to death at a Buddhist temple, according to the High Point Police Department.

Investigators said a bullet was fired randomly into the building and killed the man who was meditating inside the temple. Police said there were several people inside during the time of prayer. Investigators said the man was struck by the bullet under his right arm.

Police are investigating the crime as a homicide. They have not released the name of the victim.

If you have any information call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.

