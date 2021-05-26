Man, woman found dead in apartment in Wilkes County

Officers forced their way inside the apartment and discovered two bodies on the floor.

The Wilkesboro police said on Tuesday they were asked to check on the well-being of a man living in an apartment on Walden Point Drive. Officers forced their way inside and discovered two bodies on the floor.

They said Rodney Steven Moore, 55, and his neighbor, Belinda Johnson, 67 were both found dead in the apartment. Investigators said there were no obvious signs of foul play leading to their deaths. They’re awaiting the results of the autopsies and are conducting a death investigation.