Man dies after shooting outside High Point condos

Police said it happened in the parking lot off Ardale Drive. The shooter hasn't been arrested.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said someone shot a man outside a condominium complex Tuesday night. The victim later died. The shooter is on the run.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot in front of Ardale Drive.

Police said when officers got there, they found a man who'd been shot. Responding officers and medics tried to save his life. EMS took the man to a hospital where he died.

Police haven't released the victim's name as they are still working to notify the family.

Detectives said they are interviewing witnesses and searching any people, places, or vehicles that may have evidence.