3 teenagers charged in kidnapping, murder of Greensboro teen

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Three teenagers are facing murder charges and will be tried as adults in the death of a Greensboro teenager.

The victim, Xzavian Bernard Graves, 17, of Greensboro was found shot to death on May 6, on the property of the Armfield Civic Center, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate the death and ruled it as a homicide.

Agents with the SBI, and deputies arrested three teenagers the following day. Darrin Isaac Lusk, 17, of King, Katelyn Susanne Meyer, 16, of Mount Airy and Trei Alan Hiatt, 16, of Mount Airy are all facing charges.