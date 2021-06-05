x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Crime

More than 50 people charged, 60 vehicles seized in NC illegal street racing crackdown

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the charges and seizures were made Thursday in a multiagency effort that included the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina have charged more than 50 people and seized 60 vehicles as part of a crackdown on illegal street racing.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the charges and seizures were made Thursday in a multiagency effort that included the North Carolina Highway Patrol and municipal and county law enforcement agencies throughout the Charlotte area. 

The crackdown was launched last year after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police received several complaints in October about aggressive driving and street racing. A multi-agency enforcement effort over six months resulted in more than 2,500 traffic stops and nearly 3,500 violations.  

Related Articles