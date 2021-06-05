More than 50 people charged, 60 vehicles seized in NC illegal street racing crackdown

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the charges and seizures were made Thursday in a multiagency effort that included the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina have charged more than 50 people and seized 60 vehicles as part of a crackdown on illegal street racing.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the charges and seizures were made Thursday in a multiagency effort that included the North Carolina Highway Patrol and municipal and county law enforcement agencies throughout the Charlotte area.