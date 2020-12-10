Man accused of stabbing a mother to death, injuring her son in Orange County arrested in Virginia

Deputies said Edward Eugene severely injured a man and killed his mother in Eastern Orange County.

Orange County deputies said a botched robbery cost a woman her life near Eno Township.

It happened off Tucker's trail around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials said Edward Eugene Snipes, 55, knew Jennifer McFalls, 54, and her son Lakota Franklin, 22.

According to the sheriff's office, Franklin escaped to a neighbor's home and was bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Duke University and told first responders to check on his mother.

When they arrived, they found McFalls dead in the entryway to the home. She had been stabbed multiple times and there were signs of a struggle.

Snipes was arrested in Galax, Virginia on Monday.