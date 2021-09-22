Mt Airy man found shot, lying on street dies at hospital

John Flores Martinez was taken to a hospital where he died.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A Mount Airy man is dead after being found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police were conducting a security check on Main Street just after midnight Wednesday when they found John Flores Martinez, 18, lying in the middle of the road at the corner of North Main street and Jones School Road.

Martinez was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Hospital where he died from his injuries.