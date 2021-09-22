x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Mt Airy man found shot, lying on street dies at hospital

John Flores Martinez was taken to a hospital where he died.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A Mount Airy man is dead after being found with multiple gunshot wounds.

RELATED: Man swallows bag of meth during a traffic stop in Surry Co., deputies say

Police were conducting a security check on Main Street just after midnight Wednesday when they found John Flores Martinez, 18, lying in the middle of the road at the corner of North Main street and Jones School Road.

RELATED: Woman dies after falling at Pilot Mountain

Martinez was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Hospital where he died from his injuries.

RELATED: Man arrested, facing charges after 2 injured following shooting in Elkin

If you have any information on this shooting you are asked to call the Mount Airy Police Department at (336)786-3535.