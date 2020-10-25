Family increases reward to $10,000 for information about murdered Greensboro man's death

The family of Greensboro man is renewing their search for his killer seven years after police say he died from a gunshot wound.

25-year-old Anthony James Dochtermann's family and friends raised money to increase the reward to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect. The reward includes $2,000 from police and $5,000 from the state after an announcement from Governor Roy Cooper in 2019.

Dochtermann died November 2, 2013 after an unknown person shot him around 3 a.m. at an apartment complex at 3927 Hahns Lane in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Now seven years later in 2020, Greensboro Police investigators have not publicly identified any suspects.