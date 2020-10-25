Family increases reward to $10,000 for information about murdered Greensboro man's death

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The family of Greensboro man is renewing their search for his killer seven years after police say he died from a gunshot wound.
25-year-old Anthony James Dochtermann's family and friends raised money to increase the reward to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect. The reward includes $2,000 from police and $5,000 from the state after an announcement from Governor Roy Cooper in 2019.
Dochtermann died November 2, 2013 after an unknown person shot him around 3 a.m. at an apartment complex at 3927 Hahns Lane in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
Now seven years later in 2020, Greensboro Police investigators have not publicly identified any suspects.
On the seven-year anniversary of his murder, his family will honor his memory by releasing green lanterns at Liberty Road Baptist Church in Randleman.