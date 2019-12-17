GREENSBORO, N.C. — Deputies say a former North Guilford Middle School teacher has been arrested for allegations of rape.

According to a release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, Carly Smith is accused of having an 'inappropriate relationship' with a student.

The allegations were investigated which resulted in Smith being charged with statutory rape, statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with a student by a teacher, and indecent liberties with a child.

Her bond was set at $30,000 and the investigation is ongoing.

WFMY News 2 has reached out to Guilford County Schools for comment. We're waiting to hear back.

