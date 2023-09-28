Deadly shooting investigation on Westdale Drive in High Point, officials say

Officials said the shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point officials are investigating a shooting on Westdale Drive.

The shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. Thursday, officials say.

We are working to find out details of the shooting. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.