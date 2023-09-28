2 dead in crash on Estes Road in Reidsville

James Strader and Christy Morelock died in the crash, troopers said.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Highway Patrol said a man and woman died in a single-car crash on Wednesday afternoon in Reidsville.

The crash happened on Estes Road near Boaz Road.

Troopers said James Scott Strader, 56, of Farmville, NC, traveled off the roadway to the right and hit a tree. Christy Elaine Morelock, 42, of Greenville, NC, was in the front passenger seat.

Both Strader and Morelock died in the crash.

Investigators don't know what caused Strader to lose control of his car, but said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The road was closed for about four hours during the investigation.

