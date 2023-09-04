1 dead, 3 hurt in shooting on Creekview Court in High Point

High Point police said three men arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is dead, and three others are injured after a shooting, High Point police say.

Officers responded to a shooting on the 2900 block of Creekview Court just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday. They said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While officers were on scene, three other men at nearby hospitals suffered from gunshot wounds. One of the men has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

This investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.