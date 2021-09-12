x
One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Winston-Salem

The incident happened on Bon Air Avenue.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting on Bon Air Avenue. 

Police said the victim was on the front porch of a home with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Witnesses said a male suspect approached the victim and then heard gunshots. 

According to the police, the suspect fled the area in a small red color vehicle.

The victim was immediately sent to a local hospital for treatment and is in critical condition. 

Winston-Salem Police are asking the public to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 for any information. 

You can also use the 'Text-A-Tip' which allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The number is 336-276-1717.