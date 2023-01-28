1 shot on Lynhaven Drive

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot in Greensboro on Saturday, Jan. 28 around 4 p.m.
Greensboro Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at 3500 Lynhaven Drive. That was where they found the victim with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS.
This is a developing story.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.