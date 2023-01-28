x
Crime

1 shot on Lynhaven Drive

Police responded to the call at about 4 p.m. Saturday about a shooting.
Credit: WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot in Greensboro on Saturday, Jan. 28 around 4 p.m.

Greensboro Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at 3500 Lynhaven Drive. That was where they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers.

