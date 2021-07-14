Who killed Jonathan Brockett? $8K reward offered in year-long cold case

Crime Stoppers is offering an $8,000 reward in the case.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are asking for the public's help solving a cold case.

Wednesday marked one year since Jonathan Brockett was found shot to death. He was 26 years old.

Officers were called to a car crash on Euclid Street on July 14, 2020. That's where they found Brockett. He's been shot in his car. He later died at a hospital.

Crime Stoppers is offering an $8,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.

If you know something, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

