Who killed Jonathan Brockett? $8K reward offered in year-long cold case

Crime Stoppers is offering an $8,000 reward in the case.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are asking for the public's help solving a cold case. 

Wednesday marked one year since Jonathan Brockett was found shot to death. He was 26 years old. 

Officers were called to a car crash on Euclid Street on July 14, 2020. That's where they found Brockett. He's been shot in his car. He later died at a hospital. 

Crime Stoppers is offering an $8,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case. 

If you know something, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

