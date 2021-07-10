One taken to hospital after Saturday morning shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating after a person was shot near the Cook Out on Randleman Road early Saturday morning.
Police said officers responded to the Cook Out restaurant at 2:53 a.m. in reference to a shooting.
Investigators said that's where they found one person shot. They were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.
There is no suspect information at this time and police say the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call Greensboro/Guilford county Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
