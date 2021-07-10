One taken to hospital after Saturday morning shooting in Greensboro

Greensboro Police said one person is in stable condition at the hospital after a shooting near the Cook Out on Randleman Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating after a person was shot near the Cook Out on Randleman Road early Saturday morning.

Police said officers responded to the Cook Out restaurant at 2:53 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Investigators said that's where they found one person shot. They were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.