One person dead after shooting on Woodside Drive in Greensboro, police say

Officers said there is no suspect information available at this time.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person killed after shooting on Woodside Drive in Greensboro early Monday morning. 

Greensboro police responded to the shooting a little after 3 a.m. 

Officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim later died from their injuries. 

No suspect information information is available. This investigation is ongoing as this incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

