One person dead after shooting on Woodside Drive in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person killed after shooting on Woodside Drive in Greensboro early Monday morning.
Greensboro police responded to the shooting a little after 3 a.m.
Officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim later died from their injuries.
No suspect information information is available. This investigation is ongoing as this incident is now being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.