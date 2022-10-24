One person dead after shooting on Woodside Drive in Greensboro, police say

Officers said there is no suspect information available at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person killed after shooting on Woodside Drive in Greensboro early Monday morning.

Greensboro police responded to the shooting a little after 3 a.m.

Officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim later died from their injuries.

No suspect information information is available. This investigation is ongoing as this incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.