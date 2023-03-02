1 in serious condition after Peterson Avenue shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is in serious condition after a shooting in Greensboro Thursday night, according to police.
It happened on the 3700 block of Peterson Avenue.
Greensboro police said they received a call about a shooting in the area.
When officers arrived, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was in serious condition.
EMS took the victim to a local hospital to be treated for their wounds.
No suspect information was available.
The investigation is ongoing.
