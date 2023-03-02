x
Crime

1 in serious condition after Peterson Avenue shooting in Greensboro

Greensboro police said someone was sent to a hospital after a shooting on Peterson Avenue left them in serious condition.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is in serious condition after a shooting in Greensboro Thursday night, according to police

It happened on the 3700 block of Peterson Avenue.

Greensboro police said they received a call about a shooting in the area. 

When officers arrived, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was in serious condition. 

EMS took the victim to a local hospital to be treated for their wounds. 

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

