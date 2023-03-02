1 in serious condition after Peterson Avenue shooting in Greensboro

Greensboro police said someone was sent to a hospital after a shooting on Peterson Avenue left them in serious condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is in serious condition after a shooting in Greensboro Thursday night, according to police.

It happened on the 3700 block of Peterson Avenue.

Greensboro police said they received a call about a shooting in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was in serious condition.

EMS took the victim to a local hospital to be treated for their wounds.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.