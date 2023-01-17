12-year-old identified in Winston-Salem double shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police released the name of the 12-year-old that was killed after a double shooting.
Enedy Penazola Morales and a 24-year-old man were shot at a park in Winston-Salem after an altercation. 25-30 people were at the park when the altercation happened, police said.
Officers received a report about a shooting on the 3900 block of Southdale Avenue around 3:12 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire. A short time later, Morales showed up at a hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.
Morales was a sixth grader at Philo-Hill Middle School, according to WS/FCS. Their crisis team and extra counselors are on hand for students and staff at the school Tuesday.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.