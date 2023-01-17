12-year-old identified in Winston-Salem double shooting

Winston-Salem police released the name of the girl who was shot and killed in double shooting.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police released the name of the 12-year-old that was killed after a double shooting.

Enedy Penazola Morales and a 24-year-old man were shot at a park in Winston-Salem after an altercation. 25-30 people were at the park when the altercation happened, police said.

Officers received a report about a shooting on the 3900 block of Southdale Avenue around 3:12 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire. A short time later, Morales showed up at a hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

Morales was a sixth grader at Philo-Hill Middle School, according to WS/FCS. Their crisis team and extra counselors are on hand for students and staff at the school Tuesday.

This investigation is ongoing.