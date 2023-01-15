x
12-year-old in critical condition, man injured after shooting in Winston-Salem

A double shooting on Southdale Ave. left a 12-year-old in critical condition and a 24-year-old injured in Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem Police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 12-year-old is in critical condition after a double shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday, police say.

Officers received a report about a shooting on the 3900 block of Southdale Avenue around 3:12 p.m. 

When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire. A short time later, a 12-year-old victim showed up at a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound. Then a 24-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound but his injuries were considered non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. 

