Police investigating after man found dead at Jerry King Park in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday morning, according to investigators.

According to police, Timothy O’Neal Little, 49, of Winston-Salem was found in the parking lot of Jerry King Park on Ogburn Avenue.

Investigators responded after a report of a dead man who appeared to have been shot.

Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to assume the investigation.

Little’s death makes the 32nd homicide in Winston-Salem this year, as compared to 23 homicides in the city the same time last year.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

