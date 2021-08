Investigators said the shooting happened on Lunsford Drive.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating after a shooting on Lunsford Drive left a man dead Monday, according to investigators.

According to Burlington police, after arriving officers found 21-year-old Nykeim Zantwan Thompson of Mebane with a gunshot wound inside an apartment.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

