Police investigating after shots fired in Burlington Sunday afternoon

Investigators said the shooting was not random and is believed to be related to other shootings that have happened throughout Alamance County.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for more information following a shooting Sunday afternoon, according to investigators.

According to Alamance County Crime Stoppers, police responded to a report of shots fired on Morningside Drive just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

During investigation, it was found multiple people were involved in an exchange of gunfire, according to county officials.

Officials said police do not believe anyone was injured during the incident as of 9 p.m. Sunday, however, several cars and buildings were hit.

Investigators said the shooting was not random and is believed to be related to other shootings that have happened throughout Alamance County.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

