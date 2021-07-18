Police want public's help finding suspects in Burlington drive-by shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Cars and homes were hit by bullets in a drive-by shooting in Burlington last night, police said.
It happened approximately at 9 p.m. on Spence Court, officers said.
Multiple shooters were involved and multiple cars and homes were hit. No one was injured, BPD said.
Investigators are still working to piece together more details before releasing more info to the public.
Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at 336-570-6300 to speak with a member of the Criminal Investigation Division or report anonymously by calling Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100 or by downloading the mobile app, P3Tips.