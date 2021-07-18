Police want public's help finding suspects in Burlington drive-by shooting

Police said multiple shooters were involved in the incident Saturday night.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Cars and homes were hit by bullets in a drive-by shooting in Burlington last night, police said.

It happened approximately at 9 p.m. on Spence Court, officers said.

Multiple shooters were involved and multiple cars and homes were hit. No one was injured, BPD said.

Investigators are still working to piece together more details before releasing more info to the public.