HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police are investigating an armed robbery at Liberty Steakhouse and Brewery Sunday night.

It happened around 11 p.m., according to police, when two men ran in, one holding a gun. Police said the suspects brought the manager to the office and took money from the safe. One of the men then fired the gun while inside the restaurant. A bullet hit one of the tables.

The men were described around 6 feet, 2 inches tall, wearing black masks, black hoodies and gloves. Police said one was wearing a red toboggan under his mask and grey pants, while the other was wearing black pants.

High Point Police said Crime Lab collected evidence at the restaurant. This case is still under investigation at this time.

If you have any information call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.

OTHER CRIME STORIES

RELATED: Greensboro Police Searching For Armed Robber

RELATED: Greensboro Police Searching For Armed Robber

RELATED: Greensboro 'Serial Bank Robber' Pleads Guilty to String of Crimes

RELATED: Reidsville Armed Robbery Leads to Search for Two Men