WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Greensboro man believed to be a serial bank robber has pleaded guilty to a string of crimes.

Tyrone Thomas Woods, 44, pleaded guilty in federal court in Winston-Salem to four armed bank robberies, one bank robbery, and use of a gun in a violent crime.

Investigators said the bank robberies occurred in the following locations:

May 21, 2018 – SunTrust Bank, 5705 Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC;

June 20, 2018 – Fidelity Bank, 1035 Randolph St., Thomasville, NC;

July 23, 2018 – Piedmont Federal Savings Bank, 505 Pineview Dr., Kernersville, NC;

October 2, 2018 – PNC Bank, 823 South Main Street, Kernersville, NC

November 2, 2018 – Sharonview Federal Credit Union, 4418 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC.

Woods faces a maximum penalty of not more than 25 years in jail and a fine of up to $250,000, for the firearm count, not less than seven years in jail, and supervised probation of up to five years upon release. Woods will be sentenced on November 20, 2019.

