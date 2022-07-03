Police reveal suspect information in Target shooting in Winston-Salem

Police said the suspects lured the victim to the Target on Hanes Mall Boulevard using a social media app.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached to this story is from the original story on Winston-Salem police looking for three men they said beat a man inside the Target on Hanes Mall Boulevard.

Police have released more information on a shooting at the Target in Winston-Salem on Hanes Mall Boulevard last Tuesday.

Detectives said the suspects are associated with a group known as D.A.P. standing for Dad’s Against Predators on social media.

Investigators said the suspects lured the victim to the Target using social media app “Meet Up.”

Police said the incident started just after 8:30 p.m. last Tuesday. Detectives said they were able to get everyone out of the store and no one was shot.

However, a violent encounter led to an hours-long investigation, according to officials.

The man said he was hit in the face and head and that's when he fired his gun, to try to get the three suspects off him.

Once the man arrived inside the Target the suspects came up to him and asked why he was at the Target, according to police.

Police said one of the three suspects was recording with a cell phone when the 25-year-old man slapped the phone from one of them ending in a fight.

During the fight, the 25-year-old man held a gun and fired a round that hit one of the suspects in the lower leg, according to police.

Investigators said the three suspects then stole the man’s gun and ran away before getting in a car with Ohio tags.

The man’s gun was able to be recovered by police at around 3 in the morning the next day on Sunderland Road.

Winston-Salem police said Ohio Law Enforcement called them around 11 a.m. last Wednesday to confirm one of the suspects was taken the hospital and was in law enforcement custody.

Investigators said the suspect suffered from a gunshot wound to their leg and was released last Wednesday. Police said the suspect’s injury was minor.

WFMY News 2's Jenna Kurzyna spoke with the victim last week. The man did not want to go on camera, but his injuries were visible.

The man had cuts on his face, swelling, and a black eye. He also said he did not know the suspects.

Target released the following statement last week:

"On Tuesday evening, there was an altercation between three people inside our Hanes Mall store, during which a weapon was fired, though no one was struck. Our team immediately evacuated the store and the Winston-Salem Police Department quickly responded. The store has since reopened and we're assisting law enforcement with their investigation. At this time, we'll refer additional questions to police."

