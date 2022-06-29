Woman arrested in Burger King shooting after "fighting over an ex" in Winston-Salem, police say

Police said Christina Davis is facing charges for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman turned herself in after shooting her ex-boyfriend in a Burger King parking lot in Winston-Salem Friday, according to police reports.

Police said Christina Davis is facing charges for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

It happened at 10 p.m. on 2100 Peters Creek Parkway. Winston-Salem police said they got a call about a shooting. When they got there, they found Garrod Oakes suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper leg. Oakes was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, officers said Davis, Brianna Hudson, and another woman were involved in a fight in the parking lot of the restaurant. Hudson is said to be the current girlfriend of Oakes. During the fight, Davis pulled the trigger shooting Oakes in the upper leg.

Police said Davis turned herself into the Forsyth County Detention Center after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

