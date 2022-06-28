What happened at Target? Police say man fired gun after assault

Winston-Salem police are looking for three men they said beat a man inside the store on Hanes Mall Boulevard, who fired a gun to get the alleged attackers off him.

It all started just after 8:30 p.m. Police said they were able to quickly and safely get everyone out of the store and no one was shot.

It all started just after 8:30 p.m. Police said they were able to quickly and safely get everyone out of the store and no one was shot.

But there was a violent encounter that led to an hours-long investigation, officials said.

Dozens of officers on the scene didn't find anyone hurt, but based on damage to the back of the store, police said they knew a gun was fired.

Through their investigation, they found the victim, a 25-year-old man, at a nearby hospital. He told police he was beaten inside Target by three men. He said he was hit in the face and head and that's when he fired his gun, to try to get the suspects off him.

The victim told police the three men then took his gun and left. Police believe the suspects took off in a white hatchback-style car with a possibly Ohio license plate.

Police said the victim's injuries were minor and he was left the hospital.

Investigators said the incident was not random and they are looking for the suspects involved. Police said the first suspect had a reddish beard and wore a red T-shirt and black pants. The second had on a purple shirt with "Fremont Ross" written on the front of it and tan Khaki shorts. The third had on a black T-shirt with a multi-color design on the front, blue/Carolina blue shorts, and black sneakers.

BREAKING: A victim has been found “Disturbance with weapons” call at Target on Hanes Mall Blvd WFMY News 2 Posted by Amber Lake on Tuesday, June 28, 2022

WSPD and FCSO deputies responded to a disturbance with weapons at 1040 Hanes Mall Blvd. No victims were located in the building. This is an active investigation. #cityofwspolice pic.twitter.com/hoGE35DkXH — Winston-Salem PD (@cityofwspolice) June 29, 2022

The investigation is being handled by the WSPD Gun Crime Reduction Unit.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.