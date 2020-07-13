Raleigh man killed in Burlington shooting

A man from Raleigh was visiting his girlfriend when multiple rounds were fired into her apartment.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man from Raleigh died over the weekend after multiple gunshots were fired into an apartment building in Burlington, North Carolina, deputies said.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said Aaron Demetricus Thompson, 30, died from a gunshot wound in his back. It happened Friday on the 700 block of Tillman St. in Burlington.

Deputies responded to 'multiple gunshots' fired into the apartment just after 10 p.m. When they arrived, no one was in the apartment, ACSO officials said. Thompson's body was discovered at the treeline of the woods near the apartment complex, the ACSO said.

Thompson was visiting his girlfriend, but she was not home at the time of the shooting, officials said.