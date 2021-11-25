Deputies search for suspects after person shot, car stolen in Trinity Thursday morning

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said one person was taken to the hospital after being shot around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are searching for suspects after a person was shot and their car was stolen on Highway 62 this morning, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it happened around 9 a.m. Thursday outside a Dollar General on Highway 62 in Trinity.

The caller reported the victim came into the store saying he had been shot, and his car stolen, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim described the suspect's car as an older green Jeep Cherokee, reportedly driven with at least two people inside. Investigators found the victim's car, which was stolen, abandoned on Sabine Street in Trinity.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS and no suspect is in custody, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office said multiple agencies are searching the area and gathering information as the investigation continues.

Investigators are asking the public to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle, which was described as an older green Jeep Cherokee.

There is no known motive at this time, according to investigators.