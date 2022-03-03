x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man charged nearly a month after woman killed, man injured in Rockingham Co.

Terrion Vincent is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon.
Credit: Rockingham County Sheriff's Office
Terrion Isiah Vincent, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury after Rivien Daniels was shot and killed and Quantez Moore, 30, was injured.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Rural Hall man is charged after a woman was shot to death and a man was injured in Rockingham County in February.

Terrion Isiah Vincent, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury after Rivien Daniels was shot and killed and Quantez Moore, 30, showed up at UNCR Hospital in Eden after he was shot in his home.

RELATED: Woman killed, man injured in Reidsville shooting

Deputies went to Moore's house on Moir Mill Road in Reidsville and found Daniels’ body.

Moore was flown to a hospital for additional treatment of his injuries.

Vincent was taken to the Rockingham County Detention Facility where he is being held without bond.

OTHER STORIES ON WFMYNEWS2.COM

3-year-old girl seriously injured, 2 men killed in Lexington apartment

21-year-old dies after High Point shooting

In Other News

3-year-old fights for life after grandfather, another man killed in Lexington home