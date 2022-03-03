Man charged nearly a month after woman killed, man injured in Rockingham Co.

Terrion Vincent is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Rural Hall man is charged after a woman was shot to death and a man was injured in Rockingham County in February.

Terrion Isiah Vincent, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury after Rivien Daniels was shot and killed and Quantez Moore, 30, showed up at UNCR Hospital in Eden after he was shot in his home.

Deputies went to Moore's house on Moir Mill Road in Reidsville and found Daniels’ body.

Moore was flown to a hospital for additional treatment of his injuries.

Vincent was taken to the Rockingham County Detention Facility where he is being held without bond.