Person found dead, another shot at Reidsville home

Rockingham County sheriff's deputies are investigating after someone was found dead at a home on Moir Mill Road.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Deputies said one person was found dead and another person was believed shot at a home in Reidsville early Wednesday morning.

Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said deputies got a call about a person who showed up to an area hospital with a gunshot wound around 3:30 a.m. The investigation led them to a home on 1960 Moir Mill Road, where they found another person dead.

Deputies are still at the scene investigating what happened. RCSO Public Information Officer Kevin Suthard said more details will be available later this morning.