WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting on East 23rd Street in Winston-Salem after a man was shot.

Investigators said the shooting happened after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the man was shot while walking near East 23rd Street and North Jackson Avenue.

The man told police he was shot by someone drive a gold compact sedan who drove away.