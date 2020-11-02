HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 15-year-old boy is recovering in Wake Forest Baptist Hospital after he was shot on Monday.

Police say it happened around 6:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of Adams Street while the teen was walking home from playing basketball.

Officers found the teen on a front porch with a gunshot wound to the hip. He was then transported to Wake Forest Baptist.

There's been no word on his condition at this time.

Investigators say everyone involved is middle school-aged and the incident may be gang-related.

