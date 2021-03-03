Gunshot victim found on Mizell Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said someone was shot in the 3800 block of Mizell Road Tuesday night.
It happened around 10 p.m., according to a release from GPD. Police said officers were called to the area about an aggravated assault. When they got there, they found someone with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.
Police haven't arrested a shooter.
Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.