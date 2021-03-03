Gunshot victim found on Mizell Road in Greensboro

Greensboro police said the person was taken to a hospital, but a shooter hasn't been arrested.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said someone was shot in the 3800 block of Mizell Road Tuesday night.

It happened around 10 p.m., according to a release from GPD. Police said officers were called to the area about an aggravated assault. When they got there, they found someone with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police haven't arrested a shooter.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.