Crime

Gunshot victim found on Mizell Road in Greensboro

Greensboro police said the person was taken to a hospital, but a shooter hasn't been arrested.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said someone was shot in the 3800 block of Mizell Road Tuesday night. 

It happened around 10 p.m., according to a release from GPD. Police said officers were called to the area about an aggravated assault. When they got there, they found someone with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. 

Police haven't arrested a shooter.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area. 

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

