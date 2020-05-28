1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say one man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting on Thursday.

Police sent a release around 5:30 a.m. saying officers were at the scene of an aggravated assault on Strasburg Drive. Two men were found with gunshot wounds. Police did not say what led up to the shooting. Shortly after 8 a.m., police shared an update that one of the victims died.