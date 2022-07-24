x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Shots fired at Belk at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem

Investigators said the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. A Belk store employee encountered a person who pulled out a gun and fired it off inside of the business.
Credit: WFMY / Brian Hall

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Shots were fired at the Belk at Hanes Mall Sunday, according to Winston-Salem police.

Investigators said the shooting happened just before 6 p.m.

Police said a gun went off inside the Belk.

A store employee interacted with a person who pulled out a gun and fired it off inside of the business. Detectives said the person then ran away from the mall and the employee was not harmed.

No injuries have been reported as of 8 p.m. Sunday.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers (336) 727-2800.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man stole ambulance, led troopers on chase