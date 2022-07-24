Shots fired at Belk at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem

Investigators said the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. A Belk store employee encountered a person who pulled out a gun and fired it off inside of the business.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Shots were fired at the Belk at Hanes Mall Sunday, according to Winston-Salem police.

A store employee interacted with a person who pulled out a gun and fired it off inside of the business. Detectives said the person then ran away from the mall and the employee was not harmed.

No injuries have been reported as of 8 p.m. Sunday.