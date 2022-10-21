Shots fired into home in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gun shots were fired into a home in Winston-Salem on Thursday.
Winston-Salem police arrived at Williamson Drive around 10 p.m. to find the home had been damaged from gun shots.
No one was injured from the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information on the incident, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
