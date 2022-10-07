Teen charged in shooting death of a woman in Winston-Salem

A teenager is responsible for shooting a 28-year-old woman in the head and killing her.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teen is responsible for shooting and killing a woman in Winston-Salem in August.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said Ashley Hartwell was shot in the head 17th Street August 22. She was listed in critical condition, but she did not survive.

After an investigation, police said the 16-year-old suspect knew Hartwell and this was not a random act.

Detectives have charged the teen with murder.

